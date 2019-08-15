40,000 cops on roads keeping Mumbai safe on Independence Day

mumbai

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted strict security checks at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)

Security personnel patrol around Mumbai Central Railway Station on the eve of Independence Day in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Mumbai in the wake of Independence Day. Commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) were spotted at various locations across the city. A senior IPS officer told mid-day, "Like very year, an alert has been issued before Independence Day. We have to be alert to stave off any untoward incidents, as Mumbai is the financial capital and a terror target. That's why we have stepped up security in the city."

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted strict security checks at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Pranay Ashok said, "Keeping the city's safety in mind, we have deployed over 40,000 police personnel on the streets, which includes Special Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riot Control Unit, Armed Force, QRT, Special Branch, Crime Branch, BDDS, traffic cops, and home guards. Special checking has been going on at crowded locations like Juhu Chowpatty, Mantralaya, Gateway of India, Girgaon Chowpatty and at mall.

Our teams are also keeping an eye on CCTV footage of the sensitive locations." He added, "BDDS teams had already conducted checks of several important locations. We have initiated nakabandis and combing operations. The cops are also checking lodges and hotels and their guest lists to ensure no anti-social elements are present. Meanwhile, we also appeal to the people to use the 100 number, Twitter and SMS to reach us in case they notice anything untoward or suspicious." Ravindra Sengaonkar, GRP commissioner, said, "We are conducting checks in coordination with RPF at various stations to ensure passenger safety."

