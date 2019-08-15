Mumbai trio in Jammu to hoist Indian flag
As tricolour unfurls in Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbaikars travelling to the region say it is exciting and unreal to be part of history
It is Mumbai to Jammu for Sunil Rane, founder of a city-based non-profit organisation named Atharva Foundation, this Independence Day. Rane will be in Jammu to participate in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Samba border with special military permission. Rane, who is also general secretary at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mumbai, is joined by his cousin Deepak Rane and a member of Atharva Foundation, professor Balaji Shinde.
"I think we are the only three Mumbaikars travelling to J&K in these tumultuous though triumphant times," said Rane on Tuesday evening, hours before the trio's Wednesday morning flight to Jammu. Rane said, "We will first go to the Jammu and Kashmir Sainik Welfare Board in Samba. We are also scheduled to travel to Nowshera, Udhampur, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama. We will be criss-crossing the Union Territory."
Sunil Rane
So special
Rane said, "We will attend the flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day at Samba. Students will be present from the village school besides military personnel and their families. It is always soul-stirring to see the tricolour unfurl, but this time, it is going to be extra special." Samba is located in the Shivalik Hills on the banks of the Basantar River, at a distance of 40 km from the city of Jammu. Rane and his compatriots added, "Our visit is not just for I-Day flag hoisting. We have a mission. The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has given us several laptops which we are going to donate to the daughters of martyrs or soldiers grievously incapacitated in action in J&K.
In this way, we are taking the Port Trust's initiative of bridging the digital divide further." Since the past few months the Port Trust has started a scheme of donating laptops to the daughters of martyrs across the country. These martyrs could have been killed in various operations across India from fighting Maoists to terrorists. They have 100 laptops for donation out of which approximately 20 have been donated. Rane and Co. said, "We are carrying at least 10 for the daughters of martyrs in J&K."
Also Read: 40,000 cops on roads keeping Mumbai safe on Independence Day
Historical moment
For the trio there is no question about 'imposing patriotism', as some critics of the scrapping of Article 370 have stated. "This is a positive development and let us see the sentiment of the people before passing sweeping judgements," they said. Rane added, "It may be very fashionable to find fault with every single thing, but at times we need to believe the government. Let us see what happens going ahead." When it was pointed out that giving laptops and talking about digital divides at a time when there is no internet in the region seemed ironical, Rane claimed, "Eventually there will be change, there will be connectivity and the lockdown will be lifted."
For the trio, going incommunicado to the rest of the world since J&K is in lockdown is not daunting. They said, "We have full confidence in our security forces. It is exciting and breathtaking to be part of history. We hope to be back with honest accounts about J&K, an immediate aftermath of the change in status, and are so proud to be part of a historical, incredibly exciting moment."
Also Read: Narendra Modi: Govt took key decisions within 10 weeks of coming to power
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
In this picture taken on August 15, 1947, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, delivers his famous 'tryst with destiny' speech at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (Pics/ AFP)
-
In this handout picture taken on August 15, 1947, British Governor-General Lord Mountbatten (C) gestures alongside Lady Edwina Mountbatten (2R) and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (R) as they witnesses the raising of the Indian tricolour for the first time at India Gate in New Delhi
-
In this picture taken on August 17, 1947, soldiers from The Royal Norfolk Regiment embark on the S.S. Georgic bound for Britain on the quayside in Mumbai, the first British Army unit to leave Indian soil after the country achieved independence
-
In this picture taken on August 15, 1947, crowds of revellers gather to celebrate independence from Britain around Rasina Hill in New Delhi
-
India achieved Independence after the Independence Movement began which followed a non violence and civil disobedience which was headed by the Indian National Congress
-
In this handout picture taken on August 15, 1947, British Governor-General Lord Mountbatten (C) gestures as he rides in a carriage alongside Lady Edwina Mountbatten prior to witnessing the raising of the Indian tricolour for the first time at India Gate in New Delhi
-
India becoming independent also witnessed it's partition between India and Pakistan. Various riots and violent acts led to huge number of casualties during this period
-
Lord Louis Mountbatten (L) and Lady Edwina Mountbatten (R) receive Mahatma Gandhi (C), when Lord Mountbatten became Viceroy of the British Indian Empire on April 11, 1947. Lord Mountbatten was the last Viceroy of the British Indian Empire (1947) and the first Governor-General of independent India (1947-1948)
-
Mahatma Gandhi (C) is pictured with his followers in this March 1930 photo during the famous salt march to Dandi, western Gujarat state
-
A file picture dated August 9, 1942, shows Jawaharlal Nehru (L) and Mohandas K. Gandhi conferring during the historic meeting, in Bombay (now Mumbai), of the All India Congress Committee when the 'Quit India' resolution was adopted demanding that Great Britain leaves India
-
Mahatma Gandhi (L), speaks with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, president of the Indian National Congress, on March 2, 1938 in Haripura, during a political meeting. On extreme right is Sardar Patel
-
Mahatma Gandhi (R) sits with Jawaharlal Nehru, during a Congress Party meeting in Bombay (now Mumbai) on August 9, 1942
-
In this photograph taken on September 22, 1947, Mahatma Gandhi (C) visits Muslim refugees at Purana Qila in New Delhi, as they prepare to depart to Pakistan post partition
-
In this picture taken on October 15, 1947, railway wagons packed with Muslim refugees flee to Pakistan as Hindus flee to India by train at the border city of Amritsar between the two countries at the start of the first war between India and Pakistan
-
Muhammad Ali Jinnah, head of the New Moslem Nation of Pakistan, shown in file photo dated September 18, 1947 posing for photographer during an interview in Karachi. Jinnah became the founding father of Pakistan when the subcontinent was partitioned in 1947 following India's independence
-
In this undated picture, taken in New Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi walks with Manu Gandhi (L), his grand-daughter
-
The then Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru releases dove as a symbol of peace at a public function at the National Stadium in New Delhi
-
In this file photograph dated 1946, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma Gandhi (C), poses with women during his tour of Bengal province
-
General view of the Davis Cup draw with Sir Samuel Hoare, Secretary of State for India (with hand in the Davis Cup) surrounded by Foreign ambassadors on 02 February 1934 in London
-
Mahatma Gandhi poses with Pashtun political and spiritual leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, May 17 1938 in Peshawar, during a political meeting. The two men were known for their non-violent opposition to British Rule during the final years of the Imperial rule in the Indian sub-continent. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan was known as Badshah Khan or Frontier Gandhi
-
Picture dated January 12, 1938 of spiritual leader of India Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known as the Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948), accompanied by young followers, as walking on a beach near Bombay, where he is in convalescence.
-
Over the years, India's Independence Day is always celebrated with flag hoisting, a parade, singing the national anthem and other patriotic songs, fireworks as well as speeches from the Prime Minister and President of the country
On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, here's a collection of vintage images, some of which represent major landmarks in India's freedom movement. All pics/ AFP
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
100 feet tall Indian flag hoisted in Mumbai