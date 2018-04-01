42-feet long Bryde's whale's carcass washes ashore at Talashil beach

The forest department is currently making arrangements for its burial near the beach

A carcass of a 42-feet long Bryde's whale washed ashore at Talashil beach, near Malvan on Friday night. The forest department is currently making arrangements for its burial near the beach.

