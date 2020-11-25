43-year-old African woman carrying cocaine worth Rs 6 crore arrested at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday arrested a woman passenger, who was allegedly carrying cocaine worth Rs 6 crore, at Mumbai airport. The DRI officials said that the woman, identified as Ellena Kasakatira, a citizen of Malawi, an eastern African country, had arrived from Addis Ababa to Mumbai via Dubai.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior DRI official said that officials from the Mumbai zonal unit had received specific intelligence about this woman. The woman was carrying a trolley bag, which was examined under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

"During the examination, two packages wrapped in black carbon paper were found concealed in the special cavity made in the bag. On examination, each package was found to contain 500 grams of cocaine," the senior DRI official said.

The woman was arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, for possession of drugs and was produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Esplanade on Tuesday. She has been remanded in judicial custody till December 7.

The DRI officials said they have observed a change in modus operandi adopted by the drug smugglers, from body concealment to meticulous baggage concealment, that throws newer challenges to law enforcement agencies. DRI officials said this was the second cocaine seizure within a week.

