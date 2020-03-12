Search

45-year-old person tests positive for coronavirus in Nagpur, 11 cases in Maharashtra

Published: Mar 12, 2020, 09:10 IST | ANI | Mumbai

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 11, including two from Mumbai, eight from Pune and one from Nagpur.

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

A 45-year-old person was tested positive for coronavirus here taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 11, officials said on Wednesday.

"A 45-year-old person tested positive for coronavirus. The patient is currently undergoing treatment in a special ward of IGMC Nagpur and has a travel history to the US," Nagpur District Magistrate and Collector Ravindra H Thakare told reporters here.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

