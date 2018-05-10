45-year-old woman chops off her tongue, offers it at temple in Madhya Pradesh

Some people present in the temple took her to Morena's district hospital where she is undergoing treatment







A 45-year-old woman chopped off her tongue and offered it at a temple in a village at Morena, Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Thursday. Guddi Tomar, a devotee of Goddess Durga, cut her tongue yesterday and offered it at the Bijasen Mata temple in Tarsama village, about 50 kms from here, following which she fell unconscious, Porsa police station in-charge Atul Singh said.



Some people present in the temple took her to Morena's district hospital where she is undergoing treatment, he said. The police officer said the woman took the step out of her own "faith and belief". The woman's husband, Ravi Tomar, said his wife had been visiting the Bijasen temple every day in the morning and evening since they were married.



"We have three sons. My wife is a devotee of Goddess Durga. She suddenly sliced off her tongue yesterday afternoon when she was offering prayers at the temple," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever