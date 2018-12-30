Mumbai: 45,000 city cops to keep NYE festives safe

crime

Heavy security will be deployed at places including Gateway Of India, Girgaum, Dadar, Mahim, Juhu, Versova, Madh, Gorai, Powai Talao, among others

With the New Year's Eve approaching, the Mumbai Police have decided to deploy more than 45,000 cops — including police station staff, crime branch, special branch, local armed police force, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riot Control Police, Quick Response Team, bomb detection squad and home guard — to prevent any untoward incidents.

A series of meetings was held by the Commissioner of Police with the top officials regarding security arrangements across the city. Weekly offs of all the officials have been cancelled for December 31 and January 1, 2019. Furthermore, special combing operations will be held at significant spots, including hotels and lodges. "Instructions are given to hotel and bar owners; licenses will be suspended if instructions are not followed," DCP (PRO) Manjunath Singe said.

Heavy security will be deployed at places including Gateway Of India, Girgaum, Dadar, Mahim, Juhu, Versova, Madh, Gorai, Powai Talao, among others. Also, a special squad will be deployed to curb eve-teasing and harassment.

Singe added, "In case of emergency, citizens may contact police on 100 or drop a message on Twitter, and SMS on 7738133133 and 7738144144." Many traffic diversions have been made. This includes creating 'no parking zones'. Many roads near Gateway of India, Marine Drive and Colaba will be either diverted or converted to one way. Mount Mary Road, Kane Road, Pereira Road and St John Baptist Road will be closed for all types of vehicles except in case of emergency.

With inputs from Suraj Ojha

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates