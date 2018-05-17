46-year-old Indian on trial for molesting 5-year-old girl in Dubai

The man denied a molestation charge at the Court of First Instance





An Indian worker has gone on trial in Dubai for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl, the media reported on Thursday. According to the public prosecution records, the 46-year-old unidentified Indian man molested the Iranian girl while she was playing outside her house in Dubai's Al Barsha, the Khaleej Times reported.

The victim's father told prosecutors said she confirmed that "the worker had kissed her on the lips when she was with the neighbours' daughter near the parking lot". The accused is believed to have kissed and hugged the child on two different occasions. The victim's mother came to know about the incidents on March 8, the report said.

The family then went to the police station to lodge a complaint. However, the man denied a molestation charge at the Court of First Instance.

