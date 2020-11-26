46-year-old vendor beaten up for not selling cigarettes during curfew hours

A 46-year-old vendor was thrashed by two men after he refused to sell them cigarettes during curfew hours in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, a complaint in this regard has been filed with Danilimda police. Kamruddin Ansari, resident of Santoshnagar Char Maliya in Danilimda, Gujarat, makes a living running a grocery store out of his house.

Police said, "When the weekend curfew was in force, Danilimda resident Abdul Mohammad allegedly approached Ansari on Sunday night and asked him to open his shop and give them cigarettes."

“Ansari told Mohammad that he will not open his shop as curfew was in force. Mohammad got furious and began abusing Ansari. When he objected to it, Mohammad began thrashing him. Talib Husain, another Danilimda resident who had arrived there to buy cigarettes, also joined him in bashing up Ansari," police added.

The shopkeeper later filed a complaint of assault against the duo.

