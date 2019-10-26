4th suspect arrested in connection with UK truck deaths

This image has been used for representational purposes only

London (UK): The UK police on Friday arrested a fourth person on suspicion of human trafficking and manslaughter as part of an investigation into the incident in which bodies of 39 people were found in a truck in southeastern England earlier this week.

The arrest took place at London's Stansted airport, Sputnik reported. The development comes after a man and a woman, both aged 38, were arrested on the same charges on Friday in Warrington, northern England. In addition, the 25-year-old driver of the truck remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

31 men and eight women were found dead in the truck early Wednesday at an industrial park in Grays, a town located 40 kilometres east of London. While the UK police said that they believed the dead were Chinese citizens, the Chinese officials told reporters in Beijing that the nationalities and identities of the victims had not been confirmed.

