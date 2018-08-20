5 children battle for life after French blaze

international

The cause of the blaze remained unknown, the fire service added. Less than one month ago, a fire in a housing complex in Aubervilliers killed a mother and her three children, leaving nine others injured

Firefighters stand in a street after a fire broke out in Aubervilliers, a northern suburb of Paris. Eight people including 5 children are seriously injured according to the firefighters. Pic/AFP

A fire in a residential building near Paris left seven people with serious injuries including five children who were in a "life-threatening" condition, firefighters said. A dozen police officers were also slightly hurt in the blaze in Aubervilliers yesterday, north of Paris, which was later brought under control, a Paris fire service spokesman said.

The fire, which took hold in the attic of a building with two floors, needed 100 firefighters to tackle it. A previous list of eight injured people was revised down. The cause of the blaze remained unknown, the fire service added. Less than one month ago, a fire in a housing complex in Aubervilliers killed a mother and her three children, leaving nine others injured.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever