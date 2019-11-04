5 dead in major bus accident on Mumbai-Pune Highway

A major accident took place on Mumbai Pune highway in the wee hours of Monday after a private luxury bus lost control and killed five people including a 3-year child and left 30 passengers injured.

The police have identified the deceased as Sarvadya Sachin Thorat (3), from Karad, Sneha Janardhan Patil (15) from Ghatkopar, Janardhan Patil (45), Sanjay Shivaji Rakshe (50) from Powai and one woman was later identified as Pramila Ramachandra Mohite (50) from Karad.

The injured have been undergoing treatment at MGM Kamote hospital, Pawana hospital, Khopoli hospital and Lokmanya hospital.

The process of registering the accidental report is going on with Khopoli police station by inspector Dhanaji Kshirsagar. The Additional superintendent of police Ranjeet Patil was on spot.

The accident took place on Mumbai Pune highway near Anda point near Bhor ghat at 5 am on Monday. The luxury bus bore the number MH-04-Fk-1559. The bus driver lost control on his wheel while taking a turn and rammed over the other end and went steep down by some 30 to 40 feet. There were some 51 passengers on the bus including the bus driver and two helpers. Nearly 15 people are critical."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates