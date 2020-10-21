5 killed, 20 injured in blast at a building in Karachi

At least five people were killed and 20 others injured in an explosion in a multi-storey building in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday, said officials.

While the cause of the explosion suspected to have taken place on the second floor is yet to be ascertained, a senior police official said that it "seems to be a cylinder blast", Dawn news reported.

TV footage shows the infrastructure of the building located near Maskan Chowrangi has been badly damaged.

According to witnesses, windows of nearby buildings as well as some vehicles were also damaged as a result of the blast.

Three people killed and 15 injured in explosion at a four-storey building opposite the Karachi University Maskan gate in Gulshan-e-Iqbal: Pakistan media — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi commissioner to submit a detailed report over the incident.

Wednesday's incident came a day after five people were injured after a bomb exploded at the entrance of a bus terminal near the city's Sheerin Jinnah Colony, said the Dawn news report.

Police investigators said it was an improvised explosive device (IED) that was planted at the gate of the terminal.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever