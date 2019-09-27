5 moments from Hrithik Roshan's life that will make you smile

Hrithik Roshan has crossed 20 million followers on Instagram, a league not many Bollywood actors are a part of! The actor has been making headlines for his stellar performance in Super 30 as Anand Kumar, and now, we will see him as Agent Kabir in War. As Hrithik Roshan crosses 20 million followers on Instagram, here are five moments from his life that will bring a smile to your face:

Hrithik's 'strongest man'

In January, Hrithik took to his Instagram account to reveal to the world that his filmmaker-actor dad, Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago. Hrithik shared a post with his dad in the gym and wrote: "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family, we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him [sic]."

Hrithik stood behind his father like a rock during his difficult time. Surely, this picture is a motivation for all children out there.

Hrithik's fun moments with his boys

Hrithik married interior designer Sussanne Khan in 2000. The couple has two sons, Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Although the couple divorced in 2014, the Guzaarish star is very close to his boys. From road trips to regular movie outings, Hrithik is often spotted spending time with them. This picture is proof of the strong relationship he shares with his sons.

Even Hrithik knows to 'fake it'

Hrithik is a born traveller. The actor is known to paint his Instagram handle with a series of pictures from his trip. He never shies away from showing his funny side. Sharing this picture on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "I'm such a faker. Looking thru binoculars at a wall 3 feet away. Those ski's don't work and I don't know that dog."

Hrithik's fun with his kids continues

Hrithik Roshan is quite active on social media and keeps giving insights into his life to his fans and followers. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which we can see the actor having a fun time with his sons by the riverside where the trio built a raft and rode on it. He also taught his sons the Bihari accent.

Hrithik's quality time with his son

Hrithik is quite the doting dad to his two sons. The actor shared a picture of himself giving his son a cute peck. He captioned this cute picture as, "He's going to start the 'too cool for hugs and kisses' phase pretty soon. I'm getting as many cuddles as I can before that." Isn't this a cute gesture from the star?

On the work front, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of War. The film also features Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film is a high-octane action entertainer that is said to be the biggest action spectacle of all times. It has two of the biggest action heroes of our country - Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff - pitted against each other in a massive showdown.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, War is produced by Yash Raj Films and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2019.

