5 Rafale fighter jets, first batch from France, land at Ambala air base

The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets landed at Ambala air base in Haryana on Wednesday, after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet.

Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria is at the Ambala air base to receive the Rafale jets. Water salute will be given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft.

The fleet, comprising three single seater and two twin seater aircraft, will be part of the No. 17 Squadron of the Air Force, also known as the ''Golden Arrows'.

In a series of tweets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The Birds have landed safely in Ambala. The touch down of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History. These multirole aircrafts will revolutionise the capabilities of the @IAF_MCC."

A video posted by the defence minister on Twitter showed the first of five Rafale fighter jets landing at Ambala air base. The 27-second video opens with a shot of the runway with the sound of the Rafale's powerful engines.

The Touchdown of Rafale at Ambala. pic.twitter.com/e3OFQa1bZY — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

"Welcome home 'Golden Arrows'. Blue skies always," the Indian Air Force tweeted with a photo of the Rafales in "Arrow formation".

Earlier, Rajnath Singh had tweeted that the "birds" had entered the Indian airspace.

The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space.

The last foreign fighters inducted into the Air Force were the Sukhoi-30s from Russia which have now become the mainstay of the Air Force after multiple orders in view of delays in placing orders for new western aircraft.

Key highlights of Rafale fighter jets

It's an Omni role aircraft

4th generation fighter jet

It's a two-engine aircraft

It's top speed is 2,222 km/hour

It can go up to 50,000 feet

It's rate of climb is 60,000 feet/minute

It's operational range is 3,700 km

Ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship strike reach and combat radius is 1600-1700 km

Capable for long range standoff mission

Equipped with air-to-ground missile system

Specifically designed to take off from an extremely cold high altitude region

It will also be fitted with the air-to-air beyond visual range interception combat and self-defence missile

It can also carry the best long range air-to-land missile

It has multi-directional radar system which can detect 40 targets at the same time in a range of over 100 kms

It has advance radar warning receiver to identify hostile tracking system a towed decoy system to thwart incoming missile attacks

Rafale will ensure that our pilots will not have to cross the border to strike the target that is about 600 km in enemy territory

After landing, the pilots led by Group Captain Harkirat Singh would meet the IAF chief and brief him about their flying and training in France. The formal induction ceremony of the aircraft would be held later.

A Rs 59,000-crore deal was signed on September 23, 2016, for 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.

(With inputs from ANI)

