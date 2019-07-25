5 Years Of Kick: Jacqueline Fernandez shares a memory from the sets

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram to share the BTS picture for the sets of Kick as the film completes 5 years.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan in a still from Kick. Picture courtesy/Jacqueline Fernandez' Instagram account

Jacqueline Fernandez revisited the memorable journey of Kick on the completion of 5 years of the action-packed movie, Kick and took to her social media to give us a glimpse. The actress took her social media and shared a BTS picture of her and Salman Khan posing and she captioned it as "Happy #5YearsOfKick to you #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala @beingsalmankhan!!! It's been a memorable journey! Here's to us [sic]"

Jacqueline Fernandez received appreciation from all quarters and she is still remembered for her work in this power-packed blockbuster. Her bodacious dance moves in the song Jumme Ki Raat was loved and adored by fans all across. Jacqueline is hailed as one of the most influential celebrity and she is known to be a positive growth leader. She inspires everyone with her dedication towards work and powerful fitness regimes. The actress recently launched her YouTube channel and fans can't wait to see what she has to offer with this new venture.



Jacqueline Fernandez' Instagram story

The actress is now moving to the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, Mrs Serial Killer which will mark her debut on the digital platform. Jacqueline will also be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 and the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again.

