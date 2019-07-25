Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor wish luck to Jacqueline Fernandez

bollywood

Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor and others wish luck to Jacqueline Fernandez for the launch of her YouTube channel

Jacqueline Fernandez' fans got super excited, ever since the news of her launch a YouTube channel was out. The Kick actress has launched her channel and now, the first video is up. With the first vlog being appreciated by her fans, love and wishes started pouring in for the actress. Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor from the industry were the first ones to wish luck to Jacqueline for her new venture.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline's on-screen pair from Kick has been much loved by the audience and the actor took to his Instagram handle and gave a shoutout to his beloved co-star wishing luck he shared, "Wishing u d best for the launch of your channel @jacquelinef143. [sic]"

Sonam Kapoor too congratulating Jacqueline and posted an Insta story and wrote, "Congratulations Jackie on your YouTube channel Love it. [sic]"

Jacqueline went live through her Instagram handle as she wanted to launch the channel with her fans. The video gives glimpses of her childhood, her family, her first ramp walk, her first audition, and the moment she was crowned Miss Sri Lanka.

Being a social media influencer with more than 30 million followers on Instagram, the actress makes sure to use this to raise awareness about distress situations. One more good thing about her Youtube Channel is that except covering topics like beauty, fitness she will also talk about depression, happiness, and much more.

Touted to be a positive growth leader and hailed as the most influential celebrity, Jacqueline always manages to be informative and raise concern on pertinent issues.

The actress is now venturing into the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, Mrs Serial Killer which will mark her debut on the digital platform. Jacqueline will also be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 and the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again.

