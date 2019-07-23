Jacqueline Fernandez' YouTube channel is now live!

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez started her YouTube channel in order to connect better with her fans. Jacqueline, who is active on social media, went live on Instagram to launch the channel.

Jacqueline Fernandez

One of Bollywood's prettiest actresses, Jacqueline Fernandez, has launched her own YouTube channel. Launched today, July 23, Jackie's channel already has over 3k subscribers. The actress started her YouTube channel in order to connect better with her fans. Jacqueline, who is active on social media, went live on Instagram to launch the channel.

The first video that the actress uploaded on YouTube gives glimpses from her childhood, her family, her first ramp walk, her first audition, and the moment she was crowned Miss Sri Lanka. "Looking back, I think I always had a special relationship with the camera. I feel I have always been camera-friendly -- a happy little kid. I have two people to thank for that -- my dad and my mom," she said in the video.

"As I grew up, so did my dreams and so did the size of the ramp... I was only 21 when I got a chance to be at Miss Universe. Although I didn't win, this gave me enough confidence to chase my dreams, and that somehow got me to Mumbai. That is a story I will tell you later," added Jacqueline.

In June, Alia Bhatt had launched her digital channel to open up about her life with fans. Priyanka Chopra And Shilpa Shetty Kundra are other Bollywood actresses who have their own YouTube channels.

Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 2009 film Aladin, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. The film turned out to be a dud at the box office, but Jacqueline got noticed and went on to work in films such as Housefull 2, Murder 2, Kick, Brothers, Dishoom and Judwaa 2.

"The journey of mine had its ups and downs, but it has been a Bollywood-themed crazy rollercoaster ride," the actress said, with the video showing the bond she shares with her fans. "All my life I have been surrounded by the camera. This time, it is different because this is my camera," said the actress, while concluding the video.

The actress is now venturing into the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, Mrs Serial Killer, which will mark her debut on the digital platform. The actress would be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 and the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS