Watch video: Alia Bhatt gives fans a tour of her plush Juhu house

Alia Bhatt took to her YouTube channel to share the first day of moving into her Juhu house.

Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

With social media becoming increasingly important in our day to day lives, there is an added responsibility on the actors' shoulders, i.e., engagement with the fans. While there are celebrities who often take up the #AskMe session on social media and have also come up with their own apps, Alia Bhatt has taken engagement a notch higher.

The actress has launched her own YouTube channel, and on Friday, she uploaded a special video for her fans. Alia purchased a flat in Juhu in 2017 and she documented visiting the house for the very first time with sister Shaheen Bhatt. She uploaded her "Moving day Vlog" and captioned it as: "Hey guys, in this video watch me moving into my house! The whole process of moving in was such a great experience (sic)"

Take a look at the video here:

In the video, Alia Bhatt is heard saying, "Moving out of my house was a very very special experience because it was the first time I was moving away from my home and into my own house...Initially, I was gonna move in alone then I decided to take my sister along with me and she was more than happy. She decided to live part-time with me and part-time with my mom."

Alia Bhatt's living room is filled with glass lamps and the window is surrounded by trees with a blue and white couch underneath. In the corner of the living room, they have a wooden bookshelf and wooden cabinets to preserve glassware. While the Highway girl takes her fans on a tour of her house, she also shows us the kitchen. A part of the video also shows Alia and her friends organising the kitchen.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is juggling the shoot of Brahmastra and her home production Sadak 2.

Sadak 2 marks her father Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years, which also stars sister Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991-hit Sadak, which evolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel. It also featured Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Maharani, the brothel's owner, and Soni Razdan, Bhatt's wife. Sadak 2 will hit the theatres next year on July 10.

In Brahmastra, she will be romancing alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy film that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

The release of Ayan Mukerji's dream project Brahmastra has been postponed. The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around Christmas this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020.

