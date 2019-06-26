Alia Bhatt to share her unplugged life on a specially curated YouTube channel

bollywood

Alia Bhatt launches a specially curated YouTube channel offering her fans a peek into her daily life

If beau Ranbir Kapoor shies away from social media, Alia Bhatt is the Internet's darling. From engaging in #AskAliaAnything to sharing pictures from her vacations, the actor enjoys connecting with her followers online. Eager to make her interactions with fans more personalised, the actor is set to launch her YouTube channel today. Conceptualised as a window into her life as a Bollywood star, the vlog will trace her day-to-day life as she flits from film shoots to promotions to her downtime with family and friends. Besides including behind-the-scenes action, it will have the actor sharing tips on fashion, makeup and fitness.

A source close to the development reveals that it was Bhatt's idea to go beyond a tweet-a-day practice and invite her fans into her world. "Alia likes to try new things, so having engaged on Instagram and Twitter, she wanted to try her hand at videos. She realised it's also an engaging way to reach out to fans and be more candid with them. The posts will be an incisive look at the actress' life, with their frequency being determined by her schedule."

The team has already curated the first set of videos for the channel. "One of Alia's closest friends tied the knot earlier this year. She wanted to share moments from the wedding with her followers. So, the video will entail her entire experience — from choosing the perfect gift for the bride to getting ready for D-Day."

Considering the actor has sealed her place as one of the most stylish stars in showbiz, the channel will also have a section dedicated to fashion. "Unlike Instagram where one can see the carefully curated images, her channel will walk her fans through the process of a photo shoot — from Alia and the designer zeroing in on an outfit to the shoot. She will share fitness videos too, where she will talk about adopting different regimens to attain distinct looks for films." Bhatt, who is currently holidaying in New York, remained unavailable for comment.

