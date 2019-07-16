Alia Bhatt has the sweetest wish for Katrina Kaif on her birthday, see photo

bollywood

Katrina Kaif celebrates her 36th birthday today, July 16, and is in Mexico for her special day. Dear friend Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish Kaif a happy birthday in the cutest way; check it out.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Pic/Bhatt's Instagram story

Katrina Kaif is currently in Mexico to celebrate her birthday, which is today, July 16. The actress has been posting beautiful pictures of herself in swimwear from the beach destination making her fans ask for more. Kat's dear friend Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish the Zero actress a happy birthday in the cutest way; check it out.

Alia shared an Instagram story that features the both of them. The Raazi actress wrote, "Happiest Birthday dearest Katy!! May you laugh and dance all day…shine and smile all year and give us body goals you whole life."

The Instagram story features Alia and Katrina in a lovely selfie and the two actresses look absolutely lovely in it. It's no secret that Katrina Kaif was dating Alia Bhatt's current beau, Ranbir Kapoor. Kat and Ranbir were also said to be living together for a while. While there was news of a rift between Alia and Katrina some time ago, the actresses proved to the world that they're back to being good friends soon enough, and this post by Alia further cements the fact.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif, the new brand ambassador of a popular sports brand in India is being lauded for her performances in movies Bharat and Zero. And she can't wait to get another role that will let her grow as an actor. She shared that she believes in picking roles that allow her the "space and opportunity to really invest in a character and explore it".

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is juggling the shoot of Brahmastra and her home production Sadak 2. Sadak 2 marks her father Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years, which also stars sister Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991-hit Sadak, which evolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel. In Brahmastra, she will be romancing Ranbir Kapoor. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy film that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

