Here's what Katrina Kaif said about Alia Bhatt dating her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

In an interview, Katrina Kaif spoke about her good friend, Alia Bhatt dating her former flame, Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram.

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt share a great friendship. However, there were reports that Katrina and Alia's friendship had turned sour lately. The reason for their relationship going through a rough patch was Ranbir Kapoor, who dated Katrina Kaif for six years. The couple was in a live-in relationship before things went kaput. Alia and Ranbir are reportedly in a strong relationship and are also planning a marriage soon.

Although Katrina Kaif never displayed her thoughts publicly on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship, in an interview to Filmfare, she has opened up about what she thinks of it. Katrina admitted that she took a few days to step back and analyse their situation without any "preconceived notions".

Ranbir Kapoor confessed his feelings for Alia Bhatt to GQ magazine and ever since they have been going strong. Katrina had also shared a cryptic post on Instagram that read, "I will believe it when I see it or I will see it when I believe it." This was followed by rumours of Alia and Katrina's friendship going downhill.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship, Katrina said, "When I thought about it, I just felt, who he was dating was not to the equation that I share with her. So why should that equation change?"

Also, speaking further, Katrina revealed how her and Alia's relationship have evolved over the years. "Alia was part of our friend circle of Ayan (Mukerji), me and there was a group of us who were friends. She had not yet started Student of the Year and I answered earlier, 'This is Alia. She is going to be doing a film with Karan (Johar) and they are gonna be starting Student of the Year.' Then we always had a nice, warm equation and I think when she started coming to train with Yasmin Karachiwala (fitness trainer), that's when we started seeing each other more and I would say, 'Come train with me' and she would be like 'I am gonna come train with you."

Just a day ago, Katrina appreciated Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh for their film, Gully Boy. Alia shared Katrina's post on her Instagram story and wrote: "Best person @katrinakaif."

Katrina and Alia had also appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show as BFFs. Currently, Katrina is busy shooting for Salman Khan's Bharat, and Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her latest release, Gully Boy, and has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

