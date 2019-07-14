Katrina Kaif stuns in a swimsuit; Arjun Kapoor trolls the actress

bollywood

Katrina is currently on a vacation in Mexico, and a photo that the actress posted in a blue swimsuit has gone viral online, soon after she posted it with heart emojis on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif. Pic/Kaif's Instagram account

Fans on social media couldn't get enough of Katrina's scorching avatar from the beaches of Tulum in Mexico, and soon, the pic had garnered over 12 lakh likes.

Katrina Kaif is on a holiday to celebrate her upcoming birthday on July 16, and she has been regularly updating her 24.6 million fans on Instagram with short videos and photos from her vacation. "Slaying mermaid... love you so much queen!" wrote a fan. "I'm in love with the shape of you", wrote another, borrowing a line from Ed Sheeran's blockbuster song.

Meanwhile, actor and mischief-maker Arjun Kapoor had a quick quip for Katrina's picture, which sees her leaning on a wooden pillar. "Watch where you going girl! Hope you didn't walk into the pillar while posing," trolled Arjun.

Not one to take offense easily, Katrina said sportingly, "I'll be careful."

Katrina sure did look incredible in her blue swimsuit. With her wind-swept hair and no-makeup look, Katrina sure knows how to rock the beach look. The actress also shared another swimsuit picture from the amazing destination. She can be seen posing in a yellow exotic printed bikini.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif, the new brand ambassador of a popular sports brand in India is being lauded for her performances in movies Bharat and Zero. And she can't wait to get another role that will let her grow as an actor. She shared that she believes in picking roles that allow her the "space and opportunity to really invest in a character and explore it".

