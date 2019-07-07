The birthday countdown has begun for Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif

bollywood

While Katrina Kaif turns a year older on July 16, Priyanka Chopra celebrates her birthday on July 18.

The birthday countdown has begun for Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Kat turns a year older on July 16. PeeCee celebrates her birthday on July 18.

The Bharat star is known to take off on her birthday. Her birthday plan is simple and sweet - go somewhere nice and just enjoy herself with sisters and friends. Asked about plans for her upcoming birthday, Katrina told IANS in a telephonic interview: "I will most likely go out for a few days with some of my friends and sisters, taking a few days' break and go somewhere nice and just enjoy myself."

On the other hand, hubby Nick Jonas will make it special for Priyanka. Considering the couple is always travelling, when they are not partying, we will not be surprised if Nick whisks off wifey dearest to an exotic location. The two are currently in Italy.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif, the new brand ambassador of Reebok in India is being lauded for her performances in movies Bharat and Zero. And she can't wait to get another role that will let her grow as an actor. She shared that she believes in picking roles that allow her the "space and opportunity to really invest in a character and explore it".

"I am eager to get another film, to get my teeth into another character which will allow me the kind of level of performance which I was able to experience in 'Bharat' and 'Zero'," said Katrina.

As for her upcoming projects, she has an action film titled Sooryavanshi.

Talking about PC, on the work front, the 'Desi Girl' will be next seen in "The Sky Is Pink". Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

