Jacqueline Fernandez: Everything really depends on the content

bollywood

Talking about her choice of doing films, Jacqueline Fernandez says, "Everything really depends on the content. We have been harping on this for many years now. But it's really dawning on the industry right now because of certain examples."

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is one of the most influential actresses in Bollywood, is all geared up to mark her debut in a digital space with Mrs Serial Killer. She has spoken about the importance of content and how a good story shapes a person to grow as an actor and filmmaker.

Talking about her choice of doing films, Jacqueline Fernandez says, "Everything really depends on the content. We have been harping on this for many years now. But it's really dawning on the industry right now because of certain examples. The past two years have been such a disruption in the industry, that we are now taking it very seriously. So, whether theatrical, digital films or the web series, for me it will have to be about the content, the character and the team to make something like this. Digital is a great space, which will help us grow. It is a great time for filmmakers and actors."

The audience is excited to witness the actress on the digital platform. Jacqueline Fernandez is well-known in the brands circuit, and the actress hails as one of the most influential celebrities. Touted to be a positive growth leader, Jacqueline always succeeds in impressing fans with her dazzling looks, creating a style statement as always.

The actress is now venturing into the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, Mrs Serial Killer, which will mark her debut on the digital platform. The actress would be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 and the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez clocks 30 million followers on Instagram

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates