Jacqueline Fernandez clocks 30 million followers on Instagram

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez is undoubtedly one of the most influential celebrities of Bollywood and her social media is all things proof

Pic: Instagram/@jacquelinef143

It has been ten years for Jacqueline Fernandez in Bollywood and the actor is happy with the way her career has shaped up. Fernandez, who started her career with 2009 film Aladin and has been a part of big-ticket productions such as Kick, Housefull and Race 3. Jacqueline with her positive approach and massive reach has touched another milestone where, on one of the social media platforms the actress has crossed over 30 million followers and this surely is big!

As soon as the actress crossed 30 million followers, the actress posted a video on her handle and wrote, "Can we just take a moment and appreciate how big our family is!!!! ð¥³ð¤ªðð¥°Thank you thank you thank you, each and every single one of you, for being with me on this journey, through all my ups ð¤© and especially on all my downs ð¢ you have all been my BEST and BIGGEST support in this one crazy journey ð Happiness has always been my SUPERPOWER ðªð» and I want for all of you to live your best life possible.. I hope we can continue inspiring each other to get there and be there always!! Love you INSTAFAM!! #30million"

In a recent interview, the Race actress shared with her fans, the responsibilities that come along with the celebrity title. Sharing her views, the actress said, "It has been such a life lesson and a blessing. I’m humbled. Going back to yesteryear to my early beginnings and where I am today, I’m so grateful to all the people involved in this journey of mine. Even though I’ve been a part of the film industry for a decade, I’ve never actually studied acting and it wasn’t something I could learn in a classroom. It has been quite a ride so far and has definitely shaped me into a stronger person. I’ve learned that hard work, patience and perseverance bring you a long way."

When you try different things, not all will turn out as expected and at that very moment, one should not give up. Jacqueline shares her mantra as she says, "I’d like to quote Winston Churchill: Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts. I think one should sing, dance, laugh and never ever give up on that!"

Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and having several brand endorsements to her credit, Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as one of the most influential actresses in addition to being the commercial front runner. The actress would be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 and the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again. Directed as well as produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019.

She will also be making her digital debut with Mrs. Serial Killer. Mrs. Serial Killer which is all about Jacqueline's Character and is touted to be a mystery murder story.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez on the hardships of being an influential celebrity

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates