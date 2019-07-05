Jacqueline Fernandez shares her success mantra

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez shared with her fans, the responsibilities that come along with the celebrity title

Jacqueline Fernandez. Pic: Instagram/@jacquelinef143

It has been ten years for Jacqueline Fernandez in Bollywood and the actor is happy with the way her career has shaped up. Fernandez, who started her career with 2009 film Aladin and has been a part of big-ticket productions such as Kick, Housefull and Race 3. The actress shared with her fans, the responsibilities that come along with the celebrity title.

Sharing her views, the actress said, "It has been such a life lesson and a blessing. I’m humbled. Going back to yesteryear to my early beginnings and where I am today, I’m so grateful to all the people involved in this journey of mine. Even though I’ve been a part of the film industry for a decade, I’ve never actually studied acting and it wasn’t something I could learn in a classroom. It has been quite a ride so far and has definitely shaped me into a stronger person. I’ve learned that hard work, patience and perseverance bring you a long way."

When you try different things, not all will turn out as expected and at that very moment, one should not give up. Jacqueline shares her mantra as she says, "I’d like to quote Winston Churchill: Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts. I think one should sing, dance, laugh and never ever give up on that!"

The actress is a social media star and is known to give her fans a sneak peek into her life through her adorable photos and videos. However, her popularity has also attracted a lot of trollers. and Jacquline has learned her own way through it as she shares, "Social media trolls are best to handle with a sense of humour and Film Critics, with an open mind to constructive criticism. I would rather not take up the daunting task of dealing with the allegations, controversies and offending anyone. I don’t take trolls or the people creating memes, seriously. Things can get misconstrued over social media. Certain things that we say or talk about are sensitive and we need to be very cautious."

To capture it all, the ‘positive growth influencer of the industry’, Jacqueline feels that there is a lot to do and it’s not easy to be a social influencer in this world. Her responsibilities are double and she has to contribute a lot to maintain a balance between everything as rightly it's said, with great power comes great responsibility.

Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and having several brand endorsements to her credit, Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as one of the most influential actresses in addition to being the commercial front runner. The actress would be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 and the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again. Directed as well as produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019.

She will also be making her digital debut with Mrs. Serial Killer. Mrs. Serial Killer which is all about Jacqueline's Character and is touted to be a mystery murder story.

