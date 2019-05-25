Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez is prepping for her OTT debut!

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez who will be seen playing a serial killer in her upcoming next has been binge-watching a lot of murder mystery films in order to get into the skin of her character

Jacqueline Fernandez/picture courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez' Instagram account

Jacqueline Fernandez has already watched films like Basic Instinct, Changelings, Silence of the lamb, 7 Khoon Maaf, Seven and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and is exploring the genre to understand the depths of the character. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo also happens to be one of her favourite films along with other films and series.

The actress is currently chilling in Nainital with her crew. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen going undercover to enjoy steamy hot momos when in the mountains. She also shared the video on Instagram, leaving her fans amazed with her adventurous experience.

The actress who keeps her followers in the loop with her wide social media presence also keeps posting a wide spectrum of interests from dance to fashion insights. Jacqueline Fernandez has now become the first actress to venture into OTT space.

View this post on Instagram Connected to ð¼ð»ð¼ #nainital @inherchair A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onMay 23, 2019 at 12:42am PDT

Jacqueline who has been killing it all this while with her gorgeous looks, enviable figure and sensuous moves, is all set to essay the role of a murderer. Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and her influence on social media, a leading magazine which earlier took the actress on the cover decided to release a digital cover too which also marks the actresses' first steps into the digital space.

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to mark her Digital debut with 'Mrs. Serial Killer'. The actress has been currently creating a buzz as she would return to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise with Kick 2.

