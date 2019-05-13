Take a cue from Jacqueline Fernandez and perfect your handstand now!

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez is not only a sought-after name for her commercially successful films, but the actress is also known very popularly in the brand circuit as well

Jacqueline Fernandez

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez has once again surprised the audience with a new post. The actress who is known to spread positivity, fitness motivation, and diet goals has shared a video flaunting a handstand. Working out on a Sunday, she made sure that her fitness video will motivate her fans to hit the gym as well!

She captioned the post as, "Strength comes from within always! This is a really cool practice for the handstand which also helps to strengthen the back anddddd is an awesome stretch for the tummy!! Hopefully one day I'll be able to do it without the mirror #happysunday"

Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and her influence on social media, a leading magazine which earlier took the actress on the cover decided to release a digital cover too which also marks the actresses' first steps into the digital space. Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to mark her digital debut with Mrs Serial Killer.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be shooting for her original film Mrs Serial Killer in Nainital. Sources say director Shirish Kunder will be leaving for the recce soon. The hilly terrain of the region will be the perfect backdrop for the thriller. Manoj Bajpayee will also be seen in an important role.

Mrs Serial Killer is written and directed by Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder. It will go live on a streaming platform later this year. The film will mark Jacqueline and Farah's foray into the digital world. Why was Jacqueline cast in the film? "It is about a girl next door. When Jacqueline and Shirish met and discussed it, she said that she was also hunting for something to do something she had never done before," Farah told IANS over the phone.

The 54-year-old filmmaker, known for movies like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, further said, "Mrs Serial Killer does not have any song, dance and no item number. It's a pretty cool role for her. She is also pretty excited. It's a big step to make her digital debut, especially when she is on top of her game right now. It is very commendable and brave of her to be a little bit ahead of time."

Jacqueline has also been currently creating a buzz as she would return to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise with Kick 2.

