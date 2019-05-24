Who are the celebs Jacqueline Fernandez wants to date and block?

television

Jacqueline and Kartik indulged in a game segment on the show 'Dunk and Dare' where the actors had to dunk the ball in the other's cup. If they failed to do that, they'd have to do a dare that their BFF picks

Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Dhupia and Kartik Aaryan

B-town's newest BFFs and bonafide hotties Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan, appeared on the chat show, BFFs with Vogue. The actors indulged in a game segment on the show 'Dunk and Dare' where the actors had to dunk the ball in the other's cup. If they failed to do that, they'd have to do a dare that their BFF picks and the crazy fun that unfolded won our hearts!

Not only did Jacqueline teach the chocolate boy of B-town a ballet routine and belly dancing, on a dare, Jacqueline also revealed the celebs she'd like to date and block. She shared, "Ranveer Singh, I think he'd be really cool to date. And someone I'd like to block, KRK (Kamaal Rashid Khan)!"

That's not it, Kartik was dared to play the game round with one hand on his head, and in another dare, he gave the gorgeous actress Jacqueline a piggyback ride with one hand on his head for a full 30 seconds! Well, the BFFs that hang out together, also took the challenge together and so as dared, the queen of Instagram climbed on her BFF, Kartik Aaryan's back. with a hand on her head.

This is one BFFs Jodi we definitely are looking forward to watching in their most unfiltered and uncensored avatar. Tune-in to Jeep presents BFFs with Vogue Season 3 powered by Realisadiamond.in every Saturday night at 9 pm only on Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD.

On the work front, Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan are doing a film together, which is a sequel to the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal, which featured Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The sequel is also helmed by the original filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali.

Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, will be shooting for her Netflix original film Mrs Serial Killer in Nainital. Sources say director Shirish Kunder will be leaving for the recce soon. The hilly terrain of the region will be the perfect backdrop for the thriller.

