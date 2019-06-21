Jacqueline Fernandez on World Yoga Day: It will be the most fulfilling journey you undertake for you

bollywood

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez is truly an inspiration for us when it comes to fitness. To maintain health and fitness, the actress adheres to Yoga as her fitness mantra.

Yoga has played a very important role in her life and talking about it Jacqueline Fernandez shares, "Yoga has had a huge influence on me. For me, it was the first realizations of what I could do with my body because I felt that I was gaining flexibility, strength from it. It all of a sudden just made me realize our body is really a product of what we push it to do. That's a really cool and an optimum realization to have for any person. Because it goes beyond what your body can do and its also about your mind."

Going down the memory lane, the actress collected her initial days when she started performing Yoga as she shares, "Yoga was actually one of the first exercises that I did after coming to India, I used to go to western Railway Colony on Carter Road and practise yoga in a group, outdoors. This was 10 years ago. Though I don't do it consistently, it's one exercise I turn to when I need a little bit of peace and calm in my life. At the same time, it strengthens and heals my body.

The fitness enthusiast is pleased to know that there is a day specially assorted for celebrating Yoga and valuing its health benefits. While expressing her joy over the same, Jacqueline shares, "I think I am so glad that Yoga has actually become a celebration source and I would definitely celebrate it. You should probably celebrate by taking a buddy along with you, like make a Yoga friend or get a group or a little community going and get a nice king of Yogic music together. I think it's definitely if you celebrate it and I hope that people do actually celebrate it."

Jacqueline gives the most apt advice to people on performing Yoga," I would say it will be the most fulfilling journey you undertake for yourself. Firstly, don't look at it as an exercise. Understand the benefits that different kinds of workout. Secondly, it's a process, so be patient with it."

Recently, the actress was featured on the cover of a leading magazine and the cover line of the issue does justice to the actress' personality as she is also one of the most bankable actresses when it comes to brands. She is the face of various brands and one of the reasons for her being the face of the leading brands is her influence all over the social media and in reality she enjoys.

Jacqueline is all set to play the role of a serial killer in her first OTT project and the fans are going gaga over this announcement. Jacqueline who has been killing it all this while with her gorgeous looks, enviable figure and sartorial choices setting the style statement straight up high, is all set to essay the role of a murderer.

Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and her influence on social media, a leading magazine which earlier took the actress on the cover decided to release a digital cover too which also marks the actresses' first steps into the digital space. Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to mark her Digital debut with 'Mrs. Serial Killer'.

