Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood and this video shows us why!

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video montage of herself working out and learning acrobatics which is making us go gaga all over again!

There is no doubt that Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood but she also happens to be one of the fittest and it shows that she puts in a lot of time and effort in keeping up her fitness! Earlier, she shared a video montage of herself working out and learning acrobatics which is making us go gaga all over again!

The actress shared the video on her social media with the caption, "I’m not sore at all @kuldeepshashi ð¥´"

View this post on Instagram I’m not sore at all @kuldeepshashi ð¥´ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onJun 15, 2019 at 4:48am PDT

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most popular and widely loved celebrities not just in India but globally as well. And, it's a treat for her fans every time she shares something on social media and this time was no exception. In the video, we can see her practicing stunts and still being goofy and adorable as ever.

On the work front, the actress is stealing thunder for her upcoming digital debut, Mrs. Serial Killer after enthralling her fans with a gorgeous 80’s appearance in the digital film’s first look.

Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and her influence on social media, a leading magazine which earlier took the actress on the cover decided to release a digital cover too which also marks the actresses' first steps into the digital space. Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to mark her Digital debut with Mrs. Serial Killer.

Popular as Jacq of hearts, as her co-stars call her, Jacqueline holds one of the most active social media accounts with the humungous following and is one of the most positive personalities for her lifestyle and presence. Banking upon her social media fandom, brands are constantly attempting to make her the face of their lines and products.

The actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again. Directed as well as produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019.

