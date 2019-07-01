Jacqueline Fernandez on the hardships of being an influential celebrity

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez talks about the hard work that goes behind being a social influencer.

Jacqueline Fernandez. Picture courtesy/Jacqueline Fernandez' Instagram account

One of the most influential celebrities of the Bollywood industry, Jacqueline Fernandez talks about the hard work that goes behind being a social influencer. Jacqueline talks about the responsibilities that come along with this title.

Recently, the star shared her views on being a social influencer and she says, "It feels great. Also, I feel that it's a result of hard work and being consistent in what I do. I focus on working with good people and the ones with whom I share the same ideology. Moreover, content matters the most. A lot of people don't understand that being influenced on social media means that there is a big team behind us that transforms our thoughts or vision on the page. There are people who are consistently working on content. We have to work with that team and contribute. It is definitely a lot of work from our side as well, but it's a team effort".

To capture it all, the actress feels that there is a lot to do and it's not easy to be a social influencer in this world. Her responsibilities are double and she has to contribute a lot to maintain a balance between everything.

The actress has won her fans for being extremely committed towards her career and with her consistent success is known to be the Jacq of Hearts, by her fans as well as the industry peers, alike. The actress is now venturing into the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, Mrs. Serial Killer which will mark her debut on the digital platform. She is prepping a lot for her role and is giving her best to impress her fans.

Thus, being her first OTT step, the fans have gone gaga over this and can't wait to witness her in this new avatar. Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and having several brand endorsements to her credit, Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as one of the most influential actresses in addition to being the commercial front runner. The actress would be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 and the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again. Directed as well as produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019.

