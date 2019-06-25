Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in a Sri Lankan 'Osari' at a recent event

bollywood

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez attended an event in Mumbai, which highlighted the importance of Sri Lankan tourism and she promoted her homeland

Jacqueline Fernandez. Pic/Yogen Shah

One of the most talented and beautiful actresses in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez never fails to grab the attention of the world with her sartorial choices and this time was no different. The actress was seen wearing a unique silhouette that carried the flavours of her homeland, Sri Lanka. Recently, Jacqueline attended an event in Mumbai, which highlighted the importance of Sri Lankan tourism and she promoted her homeland with utmost patriotism. More so, the actress made sure she wore a native outfit for the do.

The actress looked stunning dressed in a coral orange shade of the Sri Lankan version of a saree called 'Osari' and paired it with an off shoulder ruffled bandeau blouse. Jacqueline wore statement earrings with peachy make-up to complete her look. Hailed as one of the most influential celebs, Jacqueline is capturing all the eyeballs with her fashion choices- ranging from ethnic to super chic. Jacqueline is no less than a fashion icon and she always succeeds at impressing her fans with her dazzling looks, creating a statement always.

Jacqueline who has been killing it all this while with her gorgeous looks, enviable figure and sartorial choices, is all set to essay the role of a murderer. The fitness enthusiast is all set to play the role of a serial killer in her first OTT project and fans are going gaga over this announcement. She is all set to mark her digital debut with Mrs Serial Killer.

Having several brand endorsements to her credit, Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as one of the most bankable actresses in addition to being a commercial frontrunner. Banking upon her social media fandom, brands are constantly approaching her to make her the face of their lines and products. The actress will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan once again. Directed as well as produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019.

