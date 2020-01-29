50 Indian whistling artists recreate Mile Sur Mera Tumhara

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara is one of the iconic songs about national integration that was often aired on Doordarshan, has been recreated with a unique twist. About 50 members of the Indian Whistling Association whistled the song that has gone viral on social media.

The six-minute-11-seconds long video was shot in 18 cities in India, along with cities in Malaysia and the USA and was released on the eve of Republic Day and their 15th association's anniversary on their YouTube channel, with the caption, "We bring to you MSMT 2020, featuring 50 Indians from 17 ethnicities and 18 cities in India and abroad - united by one artform - Whistling, thus transcending the diversities in language, ethnicity or religion. (sic)"

The video that has garnered 93,256 views and over 3,500 likes on the video sharing platform so far, received many appreciations in the comments. The video was also shared by the Chennai Super Kings’ official Twitter account.

The song released on Doordarshan on August 15, 1988 brought many maestros of Indian classical music such as Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, M Balamuralikrishna and Lata Mangeshkar and Bollywood celebrities of the decade such as Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Mallika Sarabhai, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar among others.

