5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Chile's Coquimbo

Published: Jan 02, 2020, 08:12 IST | ANI |

Its epicentre was reported at a depth of 45.04 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

This image has been used for representational purposes only

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale struck near Coquimbo in Chile on Wednesday (local times).

No casualties have been reported yet. The tremors were felt at around 16:51:32 GMT.

