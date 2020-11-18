53-year-old man rapes 20-year-old daughter for months, arrested

The Punjab police arrested a 54-year-old electrician from a village in Ludhiana for allegedly raping his 20-year-old daughter. The victim, who is the youngest of four daughters, told the police that her father had been raping her for the past one-and-a-half-years.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, while the victim's eldest sister is married, she along with her mother and the other two sisters work as domestic help. In her complaint, the victim alleged that her father used to sexually exploit her whenever her mother and sisters were at work.

On November 15, her father came home in an inebriated state and tried to rape her, but she resisted, a police officer said. Later, when her sisters came home, the victim narrated the incident to them, following which they decided to lodge a police complaint.

The police are now probing if the accused had sexually assaulted his other daughters too. Sadar station house officer, inspector Jagdev Singh, said a case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

