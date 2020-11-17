Pune Crime: Man, friend booked spreading porn clip of 'wife'

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Pimpri Chinchwad police on Thursday arrested a man and his friend for spreading a pornographic video and claiming that the woman in the video is his wife. Police officials said that the man and his accomplice are residents of Wakad, Pune.

Also Read: Doctor booked for allegedly molesting nurse during night shift

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when the accused's wife lodged a complaint. The duo shared the clip with the man's relatives claiming that the woman in the video is his wife. It was also forwarded to the complainant's brother.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that her husband used to abuse her suspecting of having an extramarital affair. A case under IPC and Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered at Wakad police station against the two men.

Also Read: Wife claims husband born out of mother-in-law's alleged illicit relationship

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news