Mumbai: 55-year-old man gets life imprisonment for burning 25-year-old wife alive

Vasai Additional Sessions Judge N R Pradhan also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on convict Govind Barkya Pachalkar, a resident of Navsai

A court here on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a 55-year-old man for burning alive his 25-year-old wife in 2014. Vasai Additional Sessions Judge N R Pradhan also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on convict Govind Barkya Pachalkar, a resident of Navsai. Additional Public Prosecutor Jaiprakash Patil informed the court that Pachalkar frequently demanded money from his wife Kamala for liquor.

On March 22, 2014, Kamala refused to give him money. An enraged Pachlkar poured kerosene on her and burnt her alive, Patil stated. Kamala was admitted to a local hospital and she died there on April 8, 2014, following which Pachalkar was apprehended, the court was informed.

The court accepted Kamala's dying declaration before the police and Special Executive Officer and also the deposition of her neighbours to convict Pachalkar and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

