55-year-old woman held for creating ruckus at Delhi airport

She was arrested yesterday from the airport and later released on bail. Sources claimed that she is an actress but the police officials was not sure about her antecedents

The Delhi Police arrested a 55-year-old woman for allegedly creating ruckus after being asked by security personnel at the airport to remove power bank from her baggage, a senior police officer said.

The woman allegedly threw the power bank on the floor which triggered a small blast, he said.

In another incident at the airport, on August 28, acting on intelligence inputs, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport arrested a Tanzanian woman and seized 3 kg of party drugs — amphetamine — worth Rs 3 crore from her. The drug was hidden in a number of false layers created inside her bag.

