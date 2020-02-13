Mumbai Crime: 57-year-old arrested for sexually harassing girl

This picture has been used for representation purpose

A 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with alleged sexual harassment of a 19-year-old girl in 2018. According to Mumbai Police, a local court Wednesday had sent the accused to police custody till February 15.

The incident came to light when the victim registered a case on February 10.

