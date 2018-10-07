5.9-magnitude quake hits Haiti

international

There was damage in the northern sections of the country, President Jovenel MoÃ¯se tweeted. He urged residents to remain calm and said civil protection workers are on alert

Representational image

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck Haiti, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS said the centre of the quake that hit the island nation on Saturday night was about 11 miles northwest of the city of Port-de-Paix and it was only 7.2 miles deep, reports CNN. There was damage in the northern sections of the country, President Jovenel Moïse tweeted. He urged residents to remain calm and said civil protection workers are on alert.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever