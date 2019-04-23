6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines; 8 killed

international

In December 2018, a devastating tsunami had struck Sunda Strait in Indonesia. It was caused by a combination of underwater landslides and volcanic eruption

Pic/Screengrab

At least eight people were killed and several others suffered injuries on Monday after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale rocked Bodega town on the Philippine island.



According to CNN, the quake was followed by 52 aftershocks.



The earthquake was felt in the capital of Manila also. A video has emerged of water gushing down the swimming pool in Anchor Skysuites in Binondo district of Manila.

The Indonesian island is prone to earthquakes because of its geographical positioning. It's on the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the basin of the Pacific Ocean.



In September last year, the Indonesian island of Sulawesi was struck by two powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 6.1 on the Richter scale, and a tsunami causing multitudinous loss of human lives and widespread displacement. As many as 1,944 people were reported dead following the disaster.

Other than earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions are also common in the area.

In December 2018, a devastating tsunami had struck Sunda Strait in Indonesia. It was caused by a combination of underwater landslides and volcanic eruption. Approximately 400 people lost their lives in the disaster.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates