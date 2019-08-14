62-year-old elephant dies due to prolonged fever in Karnataka's Udupi district

national

Indira, the female elephant was suffering from fever for the past three weeks and passed away on August 13, 2019

The 62-year-old elephant named Indira. Pic/Twitter ANI

In a shocking incident, a 62-year-old female elephant died due to prolonged fever in Karnataka's Udupi district. The elephant identified as Indira was living in the centuries-old Kollur Shree Mookambika Temple, located in Karnataka's Udupi district. The temple is situated in foothills of Kodachadri hills.

As reported by news agency ANI, the female elephant had dedicated its life to the temple for 22 years after it was gifted to the temple by a timber merchant, said the temple authorities.

Karnataka: A 62-year-old elephant named Indira, belonging to Kollur Shree Mookambika Temple in Udupi district, died yesterday due to fever. The elephant was suffering from fever since last 20 days. pic.twitter.com/eo8sIOGdFX — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

According to the temple authorities, the elephant dedicated its life to the temple for 22 years after it was gifted to the Kollur Shree Mookambika Temple by a timber merchant. The 62-year-old elephant was widely loved by locals and was a public attraction to the thousands of visitors of the temple.

In a similar incident, an elephant was killed after it was hit by a goods train in Jalpaiguri district. The shocking incident took place on the New Jalpaiguri to Alipurduar route between Champramari and Panjhora jungles in the district.

The elephant was around 10-12 years old and later, the elephant's carcass was burnt after postmortem examination.

