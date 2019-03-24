64th Filmfare Awards: Here's the complete list of winners with Raazi scoring big!

bollywood

The 64th Filmfare Awards were held on March 23 at the Jio Gardens, BKC, Mumbai. The highlight of this award show was the couple - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account.

The 64th Filmfare Awards were held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Jio Gardens, Bandra-Kurla-Complex in Mumbai. The extravaganza was high on glamour and fun, and the winners went home carrying the 'Black Lady' along. It was lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who scored big at the awards show by being awarded the Best Actor and Best Actress awards.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor was over the moon after seeing her son and Alia Bhatt's win. She took to her Instagram account to share the news and wrote, "AND moments like these make you forget all the stress congratulations so proud n happy [sic]"

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her outstanding performance in Raazi. The team of Raazi, overall, achieved several accolades at the awards show. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor walked away with the Best Actor award for his exceptional performance in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Sanju.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat and Ayushmann Khurrana for AndhaDhun.

Best Film: Raazi

Critics' Award for Best Film: AndhaDhun

Best Director: Meghna Gulzar for Raazi

Best Debut Actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

Best Debut Actor (Male): Ishaan Khatter for Beyond The Clouds

Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik, Stree

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho) and Vicky Kaushal (Sanju)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Dialogue: Akshat Ghildial (Badhaai Ho)

Best Original Story: Anubhav Sinha for Mulk

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal (Shameless)

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari (Maya)

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Plus Minus

Best Short Film (Fiction): Rogan Josh

Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): The Soccer City

Best Music Album: Padmaavat

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Ae Watan (Raazi)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for Ghoomar for Padmaavat

Best Lyrics: Gulzar for Ae Watan, Raazi

Best Background Score: Daniel George, AndhaDhun

Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma, Tumbbad

RD Burman Award for New Music Talent: Niladri Kumar

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya, Jyoti Tomaar for Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Best Action: Vikram Dahiya, Sunil Rodriguez, Mukkabaaz

Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar, Tumbbad

Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti, AndhaDhun

Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav (Tumbbad)

Best VFX: Red Chillies VFX for Zero

The awards show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and other stars gracing the stage with him and lightening the mood of the audience.

