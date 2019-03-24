64th Filmfare Awards: Here's the complete list of winners with Raazi scoring big!
The 64th Filmfare Awards were held on March 23 at the Jio Gardens, BKC, Mumbai. The highlight of this award show was the couple - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
The 64th Filmfare Awards were held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Jio Gardens, Bandra-Kurla-Complex in Mumbai. The extravaganza was high on glamour and fun, and the winners went home carrying the 'Black Lady' along. It was lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who scored big at the awards show by being awarded the Best Actor and Best Actress awards.
Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor was over the moon after seeing her son and Alia Bhatt's win. She took to her Instagram account to share the news and wrote, "AND moments like these make you forget all the stress congratulations so proud n happy [sic]"
Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her outstanding performance in Raazi. The team of Raazi, overall, achieved several accolades at the awards show. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor walked away with the Best Actor award for his exceptional performance in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Sanju.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Raazi
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat and Ayushmann Khurrana for AndhaDhun.
Best Film: Raazi
Critics' Award for Best Film: AndhaDhun
Best Director: Meghna Gulzar for Raazi
Best Debut Actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath
Best Debut Actor (Male): Ishaan Khatter for Beyond The Clouds
Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik, Stree
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho) and Vicky Kaushal (Sanju)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)
Best Dialogue: Akshat Ghildial (Badhaai Ho)
Best Original Story: Anubhav Sinha for Mulk
Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal (Shameless)
Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari (Maya)
People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Plus Minus
Best Short Film (Fiction): Rogan Josh
Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): The Soccer City
Best Music Album: Padmaavat
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Ae Watan (Raazi)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for Ghoomar for Padmaavat
Best Lyrics: Gulzar for Ae Watan, Raazi
Best Background Score: Daniel George, AndhaDhun
Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma, Tumbbad
RD Burman Award for New Music Talent: Niladri Kumar
Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya, Jyoti Tomaar for Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Best Action: Vikram Dahiya, Sunil Rodriguez, Mukkabaaz
Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar, Tumbbad
Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti, AndhaDhun
Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav (Tumbbad)
Best VFX: Red Chillies VFX for Zero
The awards show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and other stars gracing the stage with him and lightening the mood of the audience.
