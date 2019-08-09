66th National Award: Badhaai Ho grabs Best Popular Film Award

bollywood

It's been a Bollywood sweep at the National Film Awards this year, and the industry is rejoicing since Friday afternoon. Ayushmann Khurrana's movie Badhaai Ho won awards for Best Popular Film Award and also the award for Best Supporting Actress for Surekha Sikri.

Reacting to the win, director Amit Ravindernath Sharma said, "Mera thoda problem hai. Khushkhabri sink slowly hoti hai. I always knew Badhaai Ho will be successful but I had no idea what a mammoth it would be. I am over the moon and I choked today. I wasn't even expecting this today. When I congratulated Surekha Sikri-ji on her win, she said - "Aapko bhi milega." The next call was someone calling to say we have won popular film. My instant reaction was that it's a mistake. They are confusing with Surekhaji. A National Award win is otherworldly for any filmmaker. The fact that conventional cinema is changing was a reminder all year but the film doing as well as it did only proved that the audience is ready for new ideas. It's a big turn for the industry that they are open to such new concepts. There is a drastic shift in what works and what sells".

Ask him about commercial pressures that could've compromised the film and he says, "I knew I would cast only those who suit the roles. Ayushmann heard the script and said he will love it and he will do it. We knew that if the film is good; people will watch it. I made the film the way I wanted to, how I wanted to. There were absolutely no alterations. Ab toh kal sub jab so ke uthenge tab party ki planning hogi."

