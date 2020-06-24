Suicide note of 67 pages found in Kolkata apartment murder-suicide case

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has recovered a 67-page suicide note from the posh Kankurgachi apartment where a Bengaluru-based private sector employee shot dead his mother-in-law and then killed himself on Monday. Police sources said that the suicide note said that Amit Agarwal had also killed his wife in her flat in Bengaluru on Saturday and then flew down to Kolkata with their son.



Officials of the city police immediately contacted their Bengaluru counterparts and his wife Shilpi's body was recovered, police sources said.



Sources said Agarwal returned from Bengaluru on Monday and came to his in-laws', the Dhandhanias, with an intention to kill them. He booked a cab from Belgharia and arrived at their 2B, Rameswaram Building apartment in Kankurgachi at around 5.30 p.m. and started arguing with them.



When his mother-in-law Lalita Dhandhania tried to pacify him, he took out a firearm and shot her from a very close range.



His scared father-in-law Subhas Dhandhania hurriedly bolted, closed the door from outside and took shelter with one of his neighbours. The residents of the apartment later informed the local Phoolbagan police station. The police entered the flat and saw Agarwal lying in a pool of blood on the bed. The firearm was also seen on the floor, along with his suicide note.



Now the sleuths are trying to find out from where he procured the murder weapon, a 7mm pistol.



Sources said the suicide noted mentioned about the differences between Agarwal and his wife who used to stay separately in Bengaluru with her son. Police have also interrogated his brother Pradip Agarwal at Phoolbagan police station on Tuesday.



Sources said Agarwal, a resident of Hooghly's Uttarpara, and his wife were going through a tough phase for the past two years and the divorce suit was pending. The couple used to work in a private chartered accountant company.

