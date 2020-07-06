7 years of Lootera: Sonakshi Sinha shares memorable moments from the film

The historic romantic film 'Lootera' starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh in the lead has completed seven years of its release today." The 'Dabangg' actor, Sinha, celebrated the seven-year-mark of the film by sharing on Instagram a brief montage video that features several memorable moments from the flick.

'Lootera,' released under the directorship of Vikramaditya Motwane in 2013, was a remarkable hit in Sonakshi Sinha's acting career. The 'Kalank' actor portrayed the role of Pakhi Roy Chaudhary, alongside Ranveer Singh, who played Varun Shrivastav.

A critically acclaimed movie is set in the era of the 1950s. Its storyline is against the backdrop of the Zamindari Abolition Act by the newly independent India. Sonakshi and Ranveer's chemistry in 'Lootera' was appreciated by many at the time of the release of the film.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Vikas Bahl, the movie also had a collection of soul songs. Monali Thakur, who sung the song 'Sawaar Loon' for the movie, also won a Filmfare Award for the Best Female Playback Singer.

