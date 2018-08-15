72nd Independence Day: Narendra Modi addresses the nation

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the 72 Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This is his fifth speech after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance came to power in 2014.

After unfurling the Tricolour at the Red Fort, Prime Minister began his speech hailing six women officers of the Indian Navy, who circumnavigated the globe recently.

Sympathising with the victims in the flood-hit state of Kerala, he said that his thoughts are with the families of the victims. He said," Many parts of the nation witnessed good monsoon but at the same time parts of India have been severely hit by floods. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in these floods, in various parts of India."

Speaking on the issue of social justice, the Prime Minister recalled his party's decisions on the issue. He said, "The recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament was one devoted to social justice. The Parliament session witnessed the passage of the bill to create an OBC Commission."

Recalling social reformer Bahasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, Prime Minister said, "The Constitution given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has spoken about justice for all. We have to ensure social justice for all and create an India that is developing rapidly."

Addressing the concerns of farmers and the recent decision of hiking Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif crops the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister said, "The demand for higher MSP was pending for years. From farmers to political parties to agriculture experts, everybody was asking about it but nothing happened. With blessings of the farmers, the decision on MSP was taken by our Government."

Praising the soldiers for their exemplary valour and sacrifices, the Prime Minister said, "Our soldiers overcome harsh climatic calamities and reach the spot everytime people of the nation are in crisis, they handle the situation with care and generosity. The same soldiers can also conduct a surgical strike."

Raising the issue of One Rank One Pension as demanded by Army personnel, the Prime Minister said, "The OROP demand was also pending for decades. People of India, our brave Army personnel had faith in us and we were able to take a decision on OROP. We will always take decisions in the interests of our nation."

On his Swacch Bharat campaign, he said, "Due to Swachh Bharat mission, lakhs of children can lead healthier lives. Even the WHO has lauded the movement. Mahatma Gandhi led the Satyagrahis to freedom. Today, the Swachhagrahis have to ensure a Swachh Bharat ."

Announcing the date for the launch of Jan Arogya Abhiyaan, the Prime Minister said, "Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on 25th September this year. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get access to good quality and affordable healthcare."

"The healthcare initiatives of the Government of India will have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians. It is essential to ensure that we free the poor of India from the clutches of poverty due to which they cannot afford healthcare," the Prime Minister added.

Raising the issue of corruption, Prime Minister said, "We will not forgive the corrupt and those who have black money. They have ruined the nation. Delhi's streets are free from power brokers. From the voice of power brokers, the voice of the poor is heard."

The Prime Minister also spoke on Tripe Talaq and ensured justice to Muslim women, "The practice of Triple Talaq has caused great injustice among Muslim women. We are trying to end this practice but there are some people who are not wanting it to end. I ensure the Muslim women that I will work to ensure justice is done to them."

"We want to progress more. There is no question of stopping or getting tired on the way," the Prime Minister said.

Before addressing the nation, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

