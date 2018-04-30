73 hospitalised after eating lizard-infested food at Tamil Nadu temple

The devotees took 'Sambar' rice offered at Amman temple in V Sathamangalam village as part of a festival, they said



73 devotees, including six children and 14 women, were taken to nearby hospital after they complained of giddiness and vomiting. Police said that the devotees fell ill after consuming 'prasadam' at a temple in the district on Monday.

The devotees took 'Sambar' rice offered at Amman temple in V Sathamangalam village as part of a festival, they said. Soon after, they complained of giddiness and vomiting and were taken to the government hospital at Virudachalam near Cuddalore.

Virudachalam Revenue Divisional Officer S Chandra visited the hospital.

Meanwhile, the devotees alleged that a dead lizard was found in the rice served to them. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, police said.

On April 5, two women, who were among the 30 people hospitalised after taking temple 'prasadam' in Coimbatore district, died.

